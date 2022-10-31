Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Short Interest Up 12.8% in October

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,673,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,823,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,702 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,146 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,246,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,196,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,137,000 after buying an additional 724,779 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 39,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.