MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $11.24

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $11.89. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 786 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.39 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 644,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

