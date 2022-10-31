NACCO Industries (NC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 37.94%.

Shares of NACCO Industries stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NACCO Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 703.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

