Nano Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. Nano has a market cap of $98.37 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,497.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021958 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00266091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00116805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.57 or 0.00719921 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00560245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00232947 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

