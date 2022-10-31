Nathan James McLean Imlach Acquires 277 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,667.54 ($2,014.91).
Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 263 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 635 ($7.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,670.05 ($2,017.94).
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 176 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 950 ($11.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,672 ($2,020.30).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Up 9.2 %
MAB1 stock traded up GBX 54 ($0.65) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 644 ($7.78). 21,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,235. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 752.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 912.17. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 468 ($5.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,500 ($18.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £367.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,843.75.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
