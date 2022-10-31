Nathan James McLean Imlach Acquires 277 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,667.54 ($2,014.91).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 263 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 635 ($7.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,670.05 ($2,017.94).

On Wednesday, August 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 176 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 950 ($11.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,672 ($2,020.30).

MAB1 stock traded up GBX 54 ($0.65) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 644 ($7.78). 21,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,235. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 752.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 912.17. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 468 ($5.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,500 ($18.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £367.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,843.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.81%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

