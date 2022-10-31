National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 181,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 143.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 60.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.85. 1,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,962. National HealthCare has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $76.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average of $69.87. The stock has a market cap of $942.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.32.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $271.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NHC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

