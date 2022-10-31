nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $31.43 on Monday. nCino has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 0.52.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $127,743.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,112.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $127,743.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,112.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,257 shares of company stock worth $915,884 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in nCino by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,628 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,343,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,315,000 after purchasing an additional 271,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,726,000 after purchasing an additional 632,253 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

