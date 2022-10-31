NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $3.11

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.11 or 0.00015186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.54 billion and $187.25 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00094553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00069776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00025772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007124 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 817,345,537 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 817,345,537 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.09841664 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $212,081,154.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

