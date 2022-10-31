Neblio Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00010257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $40.15 million and $2.69 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,634.73 or 0.32045724 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012516 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,630,077 coins and its circulating supply is 18,885,252 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.