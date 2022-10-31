Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after buying an additional 1,131,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Netflix by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after buying an additional 973,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.

NFLX opened at $295.72 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.94 and its 200-day moving average is $217.57. The company has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

