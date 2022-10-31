NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.97-2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $895-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $909.00 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.97-$2.03 EPS.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NTCT stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $35.74. 415,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,325. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $37.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

