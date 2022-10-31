NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.97-2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $895-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $909.00 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.97-$2.03 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,325. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 81.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 20.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 382.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 22.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.