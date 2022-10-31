Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $0.98 on Exchanges

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00004776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $663.69 million and $1.25 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,392.76 or 0.31324811 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

