New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Down 4.3%

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGDGet Rating) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 1,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,581,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

New Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $602.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.80.

New Gold (NYSE:NGDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.