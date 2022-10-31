New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 1,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,581,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
New Gold Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $602.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.80.
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Gold (NGD)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.