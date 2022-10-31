New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 1,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,581,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

New Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $602.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.80.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

