Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Short Interest Up 14.3% in October

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,260,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 15,970,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Newell Brands Price Performance
Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $13.95. 289,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. Newell Brands has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $26.45.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Newell Brands Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $70,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,765,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,257,000 after buying an additional 143,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 94.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.