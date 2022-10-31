Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Short Interest Up 14.3% in October

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,260,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 15,970,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $13.95. 289,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. Newell Brands has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $26.45.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $70,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,765,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,257,000 after buying an additional 143,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 94.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.