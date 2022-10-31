Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Trading Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Newell Brands traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 67,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,391,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Newell Brands
Newell Brands Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
Newell Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
