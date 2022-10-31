Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Trading Down 6.7%

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.04. 67,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,391,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

