Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,740,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 15,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Newmont alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 82,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.86. 6,940,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,529,813. Newmont has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.