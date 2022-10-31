Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $172.20 and last traded at $172.39. 3,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 350,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.86.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.71 and a 200-day moving average of $177.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insider Activity

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.37. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

