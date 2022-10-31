NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. NextEra Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.98-3.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.60.

NYSE NEE opened at $79.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 42.3% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,499,000 after buying an additional 510,202 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,036,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,503,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,007,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,303,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,403,000 after acquiring an additional 294,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

