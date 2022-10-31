NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 199,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,979. The stock has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 79,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 13,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $6,565,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 238,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

