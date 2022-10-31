NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,363,181 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,165 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for about 2.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.62% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $101,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $117,923,000 after purchasing an additional 143,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $95,032,000 after purchasing an additional 195,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $92,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.22.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.