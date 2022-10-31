Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 35000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Trading Down 33.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

