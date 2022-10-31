Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.6 days.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFRTF. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.47.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

