NFT Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, NFT has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $22.85 and approximately $889,374.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,401.54 or 0.99966132 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003870 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00052919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00044677 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022491 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.00000063 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $891,567.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

