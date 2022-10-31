NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Short Interest Up 12.5% in October

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,040,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 16,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NIKE Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $93.15. 101,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,541,118. The company has a market capitalization of $146.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.49.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

