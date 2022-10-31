Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.32-$2.32 EPS.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NOMD opened at $14.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

