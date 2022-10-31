Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 5.6 %

NOMD traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $15.40. 67,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,581. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 133.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 369.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 671,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

