Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 125.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $1,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $229.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.05. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.90.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

