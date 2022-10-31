Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd.

Northern Technologies International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northern Technologies International has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NTIC opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $127.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTIC. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Articles

