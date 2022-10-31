Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd.
Northern Technologies International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northern Technologies International has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.
Northern Technologies International Stock Performance
NTIC opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $127.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $17.60.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTIC. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Northern Technologies International Company Profile
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
