Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $526.92.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $548.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

