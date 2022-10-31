Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd.

Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 70.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 3.2 %

NWBI opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 24.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWBI. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $89,582.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,488 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

