Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,900 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 651,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE NWN traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $48.09. 171,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,691. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 77.51%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,438 shares of company stock valued at $76,522. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,340,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

