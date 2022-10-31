NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP Sells $90,529.38 in Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NorthWestern Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $53.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

