NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ABB by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABB by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Stock Up 0.4 %

ABB Profile

ABB opened at $28.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.