NovaPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 96,866 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 54.4% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 61,085 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.