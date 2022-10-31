NRG Energy (NRG) to Release Earnings on Monday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect NRG Energy to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $44.67 on Monday. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 55,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 77,997 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.