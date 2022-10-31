NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) PT Raised to $47.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 72,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5,553.1% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 28,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

