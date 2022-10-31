Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 109,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,231,433 shares.The stock last traded at $84.48 and had previously closed at $82.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

