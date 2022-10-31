nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of +16-17% yr/yr to $2.855-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.76. 8,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at $483,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $564,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 756.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 122,152 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 7.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 8.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 339,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 25,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

