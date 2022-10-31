nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of +16-17% yr/yr to $2.855-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.37. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.40.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in nVent Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,966,000 after buying an additional 152,277 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,550,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,689,000 after buying an additional 151,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,436,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after acquiring an additional 38,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

