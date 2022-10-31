nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion. nVent Electric also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.58 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

NVT stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 53,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,287. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.40.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Stories

