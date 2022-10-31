Nvwm LLC Acquires 1,450 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,816 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in InMode by 7.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,939 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the first quarter worth $4,177,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in InMode in the first quarter worth $207,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $35.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

