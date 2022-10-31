Nvwm LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after acquiring an additional 156,432 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

