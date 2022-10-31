Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $288.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $248.17 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

