Nvwm LLC Purchases Shares of 1,475 iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $212.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.64. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

