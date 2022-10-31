Nvwm LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

