Nvwm LLC Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $151.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

