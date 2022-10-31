NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Cut by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 0.9% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,016,010,000 after buying an additional 44,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after buying an additional 664,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,760,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $695,913,000 after buying an additional 131,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.2 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.78. 60,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,985. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.99. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

