O-I Glass (OI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect O-I Glass to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect O-I Glass to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OI stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 152,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

